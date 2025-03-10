TSPSC Group-I Main Exam Results Release Date Announced

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release the provisional marks for the Group-I Main exam today, March 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the Commission's official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

The Group-I Main exam was conducted from October 21 to 27, 2024. A total of 31,403 candidates were selected for the Main exam based on the preliminary test results, with 21,093 candidates attending all papers.

The TSPSC had announced 563 Group-I vacancies, attracting 4,03,645 applicants, with 3,02,172 candidates appearing for the preliminary test.