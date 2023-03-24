TSPSC to hold recruitment tests in May?

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is preparing plans to conduct its upcoming recruitment tests, including the cancelled and postponed examinations, starting in May. The commission held a high-level meeting here on Thursday and discussed possible dates for conducting the examinations. A final decision on the dates will be taken in one or two days.

"Dates and the conduct of exams in a fool-proof manner have been discussed at the meeting. The dates will be finalised soon . Tentatively, exams will commence in May," sources said. Following the question paper leak, TSPSC had cancelled the recruitment exams for AEE, AE and Group-I Preliminary test and postponed TPBOs and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exams. The commission has already decided to hold the Group-I prelims on June 11.