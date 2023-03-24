TSPSC to hold recruitment tests in May?
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is preparing plans to conduct its upcoming recruitment tests, including the cancelled and postponed examinations, starting in May.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is preparing plans to conduct its upcoming recruitment tests, including the cancelled and postponed examinations, starting in May. The commission held a high-level meeting here on Thursday and discussed possible dates for conducting the examinations. A final decision on the dates will be taken in one or two days.
"Dates and the conduct of exams in a fool-proof manner have been discussed at the meeting. The dates will be finalised soon . Tentatively, exams will commence in May," sources said. Following the question paper leak, TSPSC had cancelled the recruitment exams for AEE, AE and Group-I Preliminary test and postponed TPBOs and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exams. The commission has already decided to hold the Group-I prelims on June 11.