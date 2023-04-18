TSRTC all set to launch electric AC buses

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to launch 50 electric AC buses on the Vijayawada route. These environment-friendly electric buses have been designed to provide passengers with high-tech facilities, including mobile charging points, redid lights, and a panic button for safety.

During an inspection on Monday, TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, advised the officials not to compromise on the facilities and to make the buses available to passengers as soon as possible. The electric AC buses have a capacity of 41 seats and can travel 325 kilometres on a single charge. The buses are equipped with a vehicle tracking system, and three CCTV cameras have been installed in each bus for passenger safety.

Additionally, a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) has been installed in the buses to detect and prevent fire accidents early.

A reverse parking assistance camera has also been installed to help the driver reverse the bus safely.

The TSRTC MD expressed hope that the electric buses would be well received by citizens due to their environment-friendly nature and high-tech features. The buses will be provided by Olectra Greentech Limited, who were advised not to compromise on facilities during the inspection.

TSRTC plans to make some of the buses available to passengers by next month, providing better and quality services to the public.

With the launch of these electric AC buses, TSRTC aims to reduce air pollution and promote sustainable transportation in Telangana.