TSRTC bus gutted in fire, passengers safe

Hyderabad: Passengers aboard an TSRTC bus escaped from certain death after fire broke out and completely gutted the bus into ashes near Chittiboinpally village on National Highway 44 on Monday morning.

According to the sources, the bus was on its way from Kurnool to Hyderabad. As the bus was reaching Chitti Boyinpally village near Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district, fire broke out in the engine.

The bus driver immediately pulled over and evacuated the passengers. Even as the passengers got out of the bus, flames engulfed it and the vehicle was completely gutted.

The bus driver called the Fire service but by the time fire tenders reached the spot, it was completely gutted.

Earlier in the day, two unidentified people were burnt to death, when the car in which they travelling hit a truck and overturned near Velpur crossroads in Nizamabad on Monday morning.

According to the sources, an Alto car was heading towards Nizamabad from Metpally and suddenly hit a truck on the road near Velpur crossroads. Due to the impact, the car overturned and went off the road and fire erupted from the car.

Within minutes, the two passengers in the car, were charred to death. Since the bodies got burnt beyond recognition, local police found it difficult to identify the passengers. They shared the car details with neighboring police stations.