TSRTC invites tenders for supply of buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) invited the applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of various types of city buses under its ‘Hire Scheme’ in the Greater Hyderabad zone. According to TSRTC, the corporation is inviting applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of various types of city buses under the ‘Hire Scheme’ in the Greater Hyderabad zone. Prospective entrepreneurs may visit our website at http://tsrtc.telangana.gov.in for details or contact 9100998230.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar posted the same on social media. In the tender notification, Sajjanar said that the organisation invites applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of metro express, city ordinary, city suburban, and city mofussil buses under the ‘Hire Scheme’ for operation by TSRTC on the identified routes of Greater Hyderabad Zone.

“The detailed particulars that is tender application form, list of routes, daily kms, hire rates, criteria for selection of entrepreneurs, caution deposit, model of bus, minimum wheelbase, bus body standards, specifications, seating capacity, seat pattern, color scheme of buses, agreement period, terms and conditions of tender notification, date of tender and all other details will be placed in the TSRTC website http://tsrtc.telangana.gov.in with effect from on December 22. The corporation reserves the right to cancel this notification without assigning any reason,” it reads.

