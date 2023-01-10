TSRTC launches ‘Ziva’ packaged drink water

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched its own in-house packaged drinking water bottles on Monday by State Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

During the launch of 'Ziva', the packaged drinking water bottles at MGBS in Hyderabad on Monday, the Minister condemned the allegations made by some BJP leaders that the Corporation will be privatised. He said, "TSRTC will not be privatised at any cost. The State government is focusing on rejuvenating the RTC so that it regains its lost glory," said Ajay Kumar.

He said that, unlike a few bus depots that were in profits earlier, now at least 25 of them are running on profits and others too will follow suit in the coming days. The minister also appreciated the efforts of TSRTC, Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, and Managing Director, V C Sajjanar in developing 'Ziva' water bottles. According to the TSRTC, every year the corporation was shelling out several lakhs to source nearly Rs 90 lakh water bottles from private water companies. But now, the RTC has its own brand of water, which would be given free of cost to passengers traveling in AC services and will be sold at stalls across bus stations in the state soon. The corporation will also bring 250 and 500 ml bottles to the market soon and they are making all arrangements to sell them across the State. The corporation has been working for the last six months to bring Ziva water bottles to the market.

On this occasion, Bajireddy Govardhan, said that while providing transportation services to the passengers, TSRTC is making efforts to increase the income with alternate forms. He said that appropriate steps are being taken to turn TSRTC towards profitability. With the help of the government, the corporation is moving towards development.

Sajjanar said that Ziva water bottles were brought into the market to raise revenue through alternative methods for the corporation. The consumption of TSRTC water bottles saves an average of Rs 6 crore which was being spent, and this will be reduced with its own packaged drinking water.