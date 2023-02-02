TSRTC offers special discounts for travellers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has announced special discounts for travelers who make advance reservations.

As per the release, 5 per cent discount can be availed on a travel tickets if the reservation is made 31 days to 45 days in advance. Likewise, a 10 per cent discount will be applicable if the ticket is booked 46 days to 60 days prior to the date of the journey. The Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) software has been updated accordingly. Further, TSRTC officials have clarified that this discount is applicable for all services with advance reservation facility.

"This facility has received a good response from the patrons. They booked their tickets easily online without any hassle. The TSRTC has announced these special concessions to be more accessible to passengers. In view of the wedding season and other festivities lined up, to reduce the burden on citizens, we have come up with the policy," said TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.