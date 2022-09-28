TSRTC recovers from losses with collective staff efforts

Hyderabad: TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director V C Sajjanar has opined that the corporation is taking steps with qualitative changes along with further improvement in operations. This has been possible with the collective efforts of employees and officers.

Recently, the RTC conducted several programmes, including 100 days challenge, extra mile, rakhi poornami challenge, new innovations. A total of more than 650 employees participated. On Tuesday, TSRTC chairman and MD presented awards with certificates of appreciation to employees in a function at RTC Kalabhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Govardhan said not only efforts are being made in every way to achieve goals, but also to encourage the employees. To instill a new spirit in them awards are being given.

He said the corporation has focused on welfare of the employees. The staff salary has been increased by 11 per cent so far. Dues will also be paid gradually.

The chairman said six new bus depots have been made available within a year; 300 new buses will also be available for passengers in a few months.

He stated that "In other States 50-60 per cent of road transport corporations have been privatised, but in Telangana the staff is working hard to keep the RTC alive."

Sajjanar said the corporation has been recovering from losses for the past six months. "It is inspiring that the staff and officers have provided special services and exceeded targets even in peak season. This can be considered as a historic success."

He said on the day of Rakhi, a record revenue of Rs 21 crore was set with collective efforts. For the health and welfare of the employees the Tarnaka hospital is being modernised as a corporate unit. The health challenge is being conducted specially for the employees in November, when they can undergo full health tests.

Chief Operating Officer Dr Ravinder, Tarnaka Hospital OSD V Saidi Reddy, Executive Directors Munishekhar, Vinod, Purushottam, Yadagiri, Venkateshwarlu and other officials were present.