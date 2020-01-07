TSRTC seeks traffic police help to operate special buses

Hyderabad: The TSRTC officials have sought the help of traffic police in operating the special buses during the Sankranti rush in order to clear traffic at different points in the city.

The TSRTC would be operating 4,940 special buses to clear the Sankranti rush starting from January 10 onwards. The officials have decided to run special buses from different locations instead of operating from MGBS and JBS stations.

The buses going towards Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar would be starting from Jubilee Bus Station. The buses going towards Nalgonda, Miryalguda and Vijayawada would be starting from LB Nagar, buses towards Warangal and Yadadri would be starting from Uppal Crossroads, buses going towards Mahbubnagar would be starting from Aramgarh.

In case passengers unknowingly come to MGBS, they would be ferried through the city buses and there would be one bus for every ten minutes.

In a meeting with the police officials it was decided to take several measures like providing bus stops and maintaining traffic.

Rachakonda Traffic DCP Divya Charan said that from January 10 to January 13, the police personnel would not allow private buses at LB Nagar point.

He said that apart from the traffic police, the law and order police would also be deployed and also night patrolling would be taken up to avoid any inconvenience to the common people.

He asked the senior police officials to provide reflective jackets and light batons near LB Nagar, Uppal and other areas. He also asked the TSRTC officials to ensure the bus drivers park their vehicles one after other to avoid traffic congestion.