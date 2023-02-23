TSRTC signs inks agreement with OSRTC to ramp up bus services

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) to run bus services to the State. As many as 10 buses will be operated on various routes to the State of Odisha.

On Wednesday, in the presence of TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, IPS, OSRTC MD, Diptesh Kumar Patnaik, signed the pact in a programme held at Hyderabad Bus Bhavan. According to the agreement, TSRTC will run 10 buses to Odisha while OSRTC will run 13 services to Telangana.

Hyderabad-Jaipur (2), Khammam-Rayagada (2), Bhawanipatna - Vijayawada via Bhadrachalam (2), Bhadrachalam-Jaipur (4) bus services will be run by TSRTC.

While, the OSRTC will be running the Navrangpura-Hyderabad (4), Jajpur-Hyderabad (2), Bhawanipatna-Vijayawada via Bhadrachalam (2), Raigad-Karimnagar (2), Jaipur-Bhadrachalam (3) buses.

Bajireddy Govardhan said that given the huge demand for passengers in the route, an inter-state agreement has been signed with OSRTC. He said that the areas with high passengers have been identified, and the corporation has decided to run 3,378 kilometres in Odisha with 10 buses on those routes. "People of both the states are requested to use these bus services and reach their destinations safely" he added.

During the meeting, various programs brought by TSRTC were explained to the officials of OSRTC through power point presentations. OSRTC MD Diptesh Kumar Patnaik, appreciated the facilities provided to TSRTC passengers. He added further, they will consider implementing them in their state as well. He said that this agreement will create a friendly atmosphere between the two corporations. According to this agreement, 13 bus services are running for 2,896 kilometres in Telangana.