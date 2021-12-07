TSRTC staff seek union polls as 2-year ban nears end

Hyderabad: With the two-year ban on unions imposed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao coming to an end, the union activities have picked up pace in TSRTC with the unions demanding the government to scrap Employees Welfare Committee and hold union elections.

After the employees went on strike in October 2019, the Chief Minister imposed a ban on unions in State-run Road Transport Corporation on December 1, 2019 and formed an Employees Welfare Committee instead to resolve the issues of workers after holding talks with them. However, the union leaders alleged that the issues of employees remain unsolved and were compounded further.

Further, at a meeting of Telangana Mazdoor Union held on Monday, the union leaders alleged that the employees were subjected to inconvenience with the establishment of welfare committee. "TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar feels that giving salaries on first of the month is enough, which is not correct. He should take steps to solve other issues of employees," said TMU president V Tirupati.

TMU general secretary AR Reddy demanded the management to provide five Dearness Allowances, 50 per cent arrear bonds of 2013 pay revision and also take up appointments on compassionate grounds. Founder general secretary E Ashwathama Reddy said that the two-year ban term has ended and hence, the Chief Minister should solve the problems of RTC workers.

Another union, the Employees Union, has demanded the government to take steps for conducting elections to elect a recognised union in the Corporation. Employees Union general secretary K Raji Reddy said that in 2018, election process was initiated by the Labour Commission and even a returning officer was also appointed. However, the process ended abruptly after the Chief Minister failed to accord his permission. Now that the two-year ban term has ended, the government should provide permission for election, said Raji Reddy, urging the CM to give directions to Labour Commissioner and RTC management for the same.