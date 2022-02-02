TSRTC to arrange free bus services to Muchintal

The TSRTC will be arranging special buses from its various depots in city to Muchintal ahead of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroha celebrations that are going to begin from Wednesday and provide free transportation to devotees.

For the convenience of devotees and those intending to visit Muchintal, the RTC will be arranging special buses everyday till February 14 from various bus depots in the city. These special buses will begin journey at 6 am, 7 am and 8 am.

Devotees can board buses at Patancheru, Lingampally, Gachibowli, Mehdipatnam, Aramgarh, KPHB, Kukatpally, SR Nagar, Panjagutta, Medchal, Kompally, Balanagar, Alwal, Jubilee Bus Station, RTC crossroad, Afzulgunj, Zoo park, Narayanguda, Lakdikapool, Ghatkesar, Uppal crossroad, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Dilsukhnagar and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.