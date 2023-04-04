TSRTC to issue monthly bus passes on km basis

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to grant monthly bus passes to the passengers on a kilometre basis in express services and toll plaza fee would be included in the bus pass fare besides abolishing the existing slab system. Currently, the toll plaza fee is charged separately for monthly bus pass holders wherein the passengers had to show the bus pass and take the toll plaza ticket every day. However, the TSRTC has removed the policy and included the toll fee in the monthly bus pass fare.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Sajjanar said that they had abolished the slab system and included the toll plaza fee in the bus pass fare for the larger benefit of the commuters. He appealed the passengers to utilise the opportunity and stand by the TSRTC. According to TSRTC, there are over 15,000 monthly bus passes in Telangana under Monthly Season Ticket for those who regularly travel within 100 km. The passes are mostly availedby teachers, government employees and businessmen who travel regularly with a 33 per cent discount.

"Earlier the slab system was in force in express service monthly bus passes. If one travels 51 km a monthly bus pass for 55 kms would be sanctioned through the slab system. Henceforth the corporation has decided to give bus passes only for 51 km," said an official at TSRTC.