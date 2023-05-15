Live
TSRTC to launch 10 electric AC buses for Hyderabad-Vijayawada route
Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Monday announced that it would run 50 Eco-Friendly electric AC buses on Vijayawada-Hyderabad route for more comfort of passengers. Out of the 50, 10 buses will be made available to the public from Tuesday that is on May 16
The TSRTC has named these new electric AC buses as 'E-Garuda', which are being made available with the highest quality standards and high-tech touches. The inaugural ceremony of these buses will be held on Tuesday at 4.30 pm at Pushfak Bus Point near Miyapur Cross Roads in Hyderabad.
Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan will inaugurate the “E-Garuda” buses.
