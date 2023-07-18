  • Menu
TSRTC to organise disabled bus passes special mela

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation 

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Greater Hyderabad will be organizing disabled bus passes special mela on July 19.

According to TSRTC officials, in this mela, bus passes will be issued to disabled persons from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm so people living in the surrounding areas of Ibrahim Patnam, Aga Palli, Yacharam, Gungal, Chintulla, AkulaMylaram, GummadaVelli, Dandu Mylaram, Manchal, Arutla, Sheri Guda, Mangal Palli, Kongara Kalan, Kandukuru can avail the opportunity. The required documents include a passport-size photograph, a copy of an Aadhaar card, and a Rs 50 ID card service fee and one can contact the bus pass counter at Ibrahimpatnam bus stand for further information.

