TSRTC to start services from Nizamabad to Tirupati for Tirumala devotees

TSRTC on Friday will start buses from Nizamabad to Tirupati for Tirumala devotees. RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan will flag off the service in Nizamabad today. Devotees traveling to Tirumala by RTC bus will be given a quick darshan token of Rs.300 along with the bus ticket. They will be taken to Tirumala from Tirupati by a local bus and given a quick darshan at 10 am. Officials advised to book tickets from www.tsrtconline.in at least a week in advance. It is known that RTC services started from Hyderabad to Tirupati on 1st of this month.



It is learnt that Karunya appointments are finally allowed in RTC. According to the decision taken in the corporation board meeting, one of the family members of the deceased employee will be employed by the company. It has been stated that the need of additional staff for the organization has increased due to the dire circumstances of Covid, increase in diesel and other expenses and regularisation of employees, and to this extent, the organization has decided to fill the pending compassionate appointments from 2019.



It has been informed that compassionate appointments will be made on the basis of seniority based on the date of death of the employee. The posts of Driver Grade-2, Conductor Grade-2, RTC Constable and Laborer will be filled up according to the qualifications of the employee's family members. Drivers will be paid Rs. 19,000, conductors Rs 17,000, RTC constables and laborers Rs. 15,000 each. They will be regularised on the basis of three years performance.