TSRTC: Transport Minister Announces 2.5% Dearness Allowance for Employees

Highlights
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announces a 2.5% Dearness Allowance (DA) for RTC employees, costing Rs 3.6 crore per month. The move will benefit nearly 40,000 employees and follows the success of the Mahalaxmi scheme for free women passengers.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced a 2.5% Dearness Allowance (DA) for RTC employees after discussions with the RTC management. This increase will cost the RTC Rs 3.6 crore every month.
The DA will be calculated on the basic salary after the wage revision and included in employees' salaries. Since the launch of the Mahalaxmi scheme, 150 crore women have traveled for free, with the number of women passengers increasing by 14 lakh daily.
This announcement will benefit around 40,000 employees.
