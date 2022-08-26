TSSPDCL cancels written test after malpractice found

Hyderabad: The TSSPDCL had cancelled the written test conducted on July 17 after malpractices were found out in the test. The Southern Power Distribution Company had issued notification for filling 1,000 junior lineman (JLM) posts on May 9 and conducted the written test on July 17.

Company CMD G Raghuma Reddy announced that new notification will be issued soon for filling up these posts.

There were allegations that a few employees of power utilities and middlemen collected lakhs of rupees from the candidates and passed on answers to them at examination centres. Rachakonda Commissionerate police investigated the issue and arrested a few employees and staff. Police enquiry revealed that answers were provided to about 181 candidates through electronic gadgets.

Some candidates staged dharna at Ming Compound in Hyderabad earlier demanding cancellation of the JLM exam.