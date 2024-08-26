TTGDA petitions NTF on safety and security of doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has urged the National Task Force formed by the Supreme Court to recommend measures like deploying round the clock security, She Teams to look after the women healthcare professionals.

The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) on Sunday submitted a representation to the National Task Force (NTF) on safety and security for the healthcare professionals. The representation had suggestions on infrastructure and human resources, security and administration. Regarding the infrastructure, the doctors wanted basic amenities in working areas, transport facilities during night duties for female HCPs, reducing duty hours to 12 hours and Op and IP departments should be segregated.

TTGDA general secretary Dr Kiran Madhala said that the doctors want Hawk Eye App installed in mobile phones and centralised alarm system in hospital to alert security, round the clock security with sufficient personnel in major hospitals, dedicated team from residents, senior faculty, and supporting staff for backup security alert every time through social media groups as crisis management team. Separate budget allocation for security (CSR funds). Regular checking and training by regulatory authorities on security issues (functioning of CC cameras and security staff), separate cell to look after all harassment cases with sufficient representation from junior doctors/students/senior doctors/women doctors and students /paramedical staff. Posting of regular police at Important areas of hospitals. SHE teams to look after women Health care personnel. The hospital should be attached to the nearest police station for additional security. Night police petrol by local police station.

Regarding the administration, the hospital administration should be strengthened in this regard and night rounds by authorities made mandatory. Involvement of all stakeholders in decision making like JUDA/RDA/GDA/Student/paramedical representatives), anti ragging norms should be known to all, self defence classes for doctors made mandatory.

The doctors said that all public hospitals should be entitled to refuse the patients if there are no beds available in line with AIIMS to avoid overload, and allow entry of politicians/media/others with prior permission of hospital authorities.