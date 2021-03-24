TTWREI staff condemn tirade against Director

The Teaching and the Non-Teaching Employees Associations of Tribal Gurukulamon Tuesday strongly condemn a negative propaganda against Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREI)Society headed by Dr RS Praveen Kumar.

The Associations asserted that many developmental activities in curricular, co-curricular and extracurricular activities were initiated since Dr Praveen Kumar assumed the charge as the Secretary of TTWREI Society.

According to the associations, a significant number of seats were secured in IITs and NITs and in MBBS during the tenure of Praveen Kumar. Similarly, nutritious and delicious food is being provided to the inmates and safest health measures put in place for their well-being.

All the contracts and tenders are executed through 'e' tenders in a transparent manner. New initiatives including coding schools, freedom schools, earth schools, and exclusive colleges for PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribes Groups) are established for all-round development of the students hailing from the marginalised sections of society.



Apart from this, fine arts schools have come into existence. Sports students have been selected for national and international events. Thousands of teachers have been recruited for the past 3 years and employees promoted to higher cadres along with other service benefits. The welfare schools have got due recognition during Praveen Kumar's stint, the pointed out.

The associations denied that there are any caste, creed or religion biases in the Society schools. They added that all festivals of all religions are being celebrated without any prejudice.