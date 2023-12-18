Tummala irked over bridge works delay

Bhadrachalam: Minister for Agricultural and Marketing Tummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday visited Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. He was received by District Collector Dr Priyanaka Ala, SP Dr Vineeth and officers. Earlier he received guard of honour from the police at ITC BPL Guest House at Sarapaka.

The minister took up the pending issues of the district with Collector and SP and other department officers. Later, he inspected the second bridge construction works in Bhadrachalam along with NHAI engineers and officials. He expressed disappointment at the pace of works. The new bridge foundation was laid by Union National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2015 when Tummala was the Minister of Roads and Buildings. The project cost was estimated to be around Rs 100 crore at that time.

However, since then there has not been any progress and the works have stalled. People had complained against contractors’ laxity about the completion of works, but officials and the government did not pay attention to the issue.

After the formation of Congress government in the state, Tummala has been playing a key role and laying focus on the resolution of pending issues.

The minister ordered the officials to complete the works by February and ensure its inauguration. It should be ready by Sri Rama Namvami festival, he added.

The minister also sought the expansion of the road between Bhadrachalam and Ibrahim Patnam (NH221) for a stretch of around 165 km. He spoke with National Highway region manager Kushwa about issue. He also said he would meet Gadkari on various road works soon.