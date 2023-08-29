Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold meeting with followers today, to decide on party change

With the release of first list of BRS candidates for upcoming assembly elections in December, there was a disgruntlement among who were denied tickets, the issue of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has shook the Khammam politics.

If the reports are to be believed Tummala Nageswara Rao is likely to join the Congress party in the first week of the next month in the presence of Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Tummala is expected to meet with the leaders and followers of the Paleru constituency in Gandugulapalli today. It seems that he is planning a large meeting in Paleru constituency next month.

Earlier, Tummala expressed his determination to contest the next election and assured his supporters that he will not rest until the people of the district are benefitted. He emphasised his deep connection with the people who have supported him for the past 40 years. Tummala's emotional comments have once again brought Khammam district into the spotlight.