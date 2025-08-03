TUWJ (IJU) appeals for free medical services to journalists

Khammam: The Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ – IJU) submitted a formal representation to former MP and Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital trustee Nama Nageswara Rao, requesting free and subsidised medical services for journalists and their families.

The delegation from TUWJ emphasised the growing number of cancer-related cases among journalists and their families, highlighting the increasing burden of medical expenses in such critical times.

They urged the hospital authorities to ensure that journalists’ health cards are honoured, and that free diagnostic services and affordable treatment options be made accessible.

Nama responded positively to the appeal, assuring the delegation that he would take up the matter with the hospital administration and facilitate arrangements to provide maximum possible free or subsidized treatment to journalists and their dependents at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital.

He stated, “Journalists play a crucial role in serving society and bringing truth to the public. It is our responsibility to support them in times of need. I will ensure that steps are taken to extend medical assistance through Basavatarakam Hospital to as many journalist families as possible.”

The representation was submitted in the presence of several union leaders, including TUWJ (IJU) State General Secretary K Ramnarayana, State Executive Committee Members Mateeti Venugopal, Council Members Samineni Murari, District President and Secretary Enugu Venkateswara Rao and Mysa Paparao, among others.