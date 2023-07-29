TUWJ-IJU demands fulfilment of promises made to journalists by CM

RANGAREDDY: The District President of the Telangana State Working Journalist Union (TUWJ-IJU), Kompalli Srikanth Reddy, has raised a fervent demand for the immediate fulfillment of promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to journalists. In an effort to draw attention to their plight, the TUWJ-IJU State committee, along with district staff reporters, resorted to a unique approach by sending postcards to Chief Minister , urging him to address the challenges faced by journalists.

Speaking about the crucial role played by journalists during the Telangana movement, here minded everyone of the praise lavished upon them by Chief Minister himself. During the movement and even after becoming the Chief Minister,he had made several promises to journalists, which sadly remain unfulfilled to this day. One of the pressing issues raised by Srikanth Reddy is the dire need for immediate housing for deserving journalists. Despite being a long-time aspiration, this crucial necessity has been consistently delayed. Many journalists, grappling with sudden illness, find themselves unable to afford medical treatment, leading some to unfortunate outcomes, while others are burdened with debt in pursuit of healthcare.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the Telangana government has been called upon to take immediate action and implement health cards under the journalist health scheme. This move could significantly alleviate the financial burden on journalists seeking medical attention.

Further, he emphasised the importance of identifying financially disadvantaged journalists and providing them support through a journalist kinship scheme. Such a programme could prove instrumental in fostering a stronger, more resilient journalist community.

To make their collective voice heard, the TUWJ-IJU has planned to send ten thousand postcards addressed to Chief Minister from journalists across the State over the course of a week. This mass mobilisation aims to underline the pressing need for resolution and the urgency of addressing the journalists’ legitimate concerns. Andhra Prabha joint district bureau incharge Sama Jaipal Reddy, Sakshi district representative Srisailam, Surya joint district representative Ganesh, Prajapaksam joint district representative Jangaiah, Disha joint district representative Suresh, and Andhra Jyoti district staff reporter Srinivas Chari were among present.