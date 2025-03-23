  • Menu
TVAGA launches Unreal Cinematic Challenge at WAVES 2025

TVAGA launches Unreal Cinematic Challenge at WAVES 2025
The Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association (TVAGA) has unveiled an exciting new competition, the Unreal Cinematic Challenge, slated to take place at WAVES 2025 (World Audio and Video Entertainment Summit) in Mumbai.

This groundbreaking event aims to revolutionize virtual cinematic storytelling by uniting top talent from the VFX, animation, and gaming sectors, while aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Create in India’ initiative to promote homegrown digital content creation.

The Unreal Cinematic Challenge is open to both professionals and students, offering participants a chance to showcase their creativity and technical prowess using Unreal Engine. Competitors will start with a 10-second base animation sequence, which they must enhance with Unreal Engine’s Sequencer tool while adhering to the provided camera animation.

