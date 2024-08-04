Twice the champ, winner of hearts

Mahabubnagar: Yennam Srinivas Reddy secured his position as the MLA of Mahabubnagar, representing the Congress party. Known for his humility and pragmatic approach, Yennamcaptured the hearts of the Palamuru people, earning their trust and support for a second term. His victory in the 2023 Assembly elections is a testament to his dedication and straightforwardness, qualities that have set him apart in the political arena.

Born in 1970, Srinivas Reddy’s roots are firmly planted in Mahabubnagar, where he completed his schooling before graduating from Osmania University in 1994. His father, Yennam Janaki Ram Reddy, played a significant role in shaping his self-motivated nature. Initially, Reddy pursued a career in business, but his desire to serve the people led him to politics during his student days.

His political career began with the BJP, where he served in various capacities. In 2012, he made a significant impact by winning the Mahabubnagar seat in the by-elections, defeating the BRS party’s candidate and marking the BJP’s entry into the region.

Before joining the Congress, Reddy was the BJP’s District President in Warangal. As the 2023 election fever intensified, he switched allegiance to the Congress party, securing the MLA ticket. In the November 2023 assembly elections, Reddy comfortably defeated former Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud of the BRS, polling 87,227 votes and winning by a margin of 18,738 votes.

Reddy’s success is not just about electoral victories; it’s about his commitment to bringing about change in Mahabubnagar.

As a two-time MLA, he aims to implement Congress party policies and drive comprehensive development in the district. His focus is on realistic promises and achievable goals, a strategy that has resonated with the electorate.