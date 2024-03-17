Two bikes collide, one dead and severe injuries to two others

Nagarkurnool: A severe road accident occurred in Nagarkurnool district. Near the Palamala Mandal Agricultural College, two bikes collided head-on. One person died on the spot, and another two individuals suffered severe injuries.

Locals who noticed the incident immediately informed 108 emergency services, who rushed the injured to the district hospital for treatment. As their condition is critical, further details about their identities are not yet available.

Nagashekar Reddy, the SI of Bijinapally, informed that a case has been registered regarding the incident and an investigation is underway.