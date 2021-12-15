Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Telangana

Omicron variant in Telangana: Telangana on Wednesday reported two cases of Omicron variant for the first time. According to the Telangana medical and health department, two passengers who arrived from Kenya and Somalia have tested positive for the Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.





Dr Srinivas Rao, director of Telangana public health said that the two passengers arrived in Hyderabad from December 12. While the woman arrived from Kenya is about 24 years old and another passenger from Somalia is 23 years old. "Their samples were collected on December 12 and sent to genome sequencing. The results were out on Tuesday night," Srinivas Rao said, adding that the two passengers were shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

He continued that the two passengers were residing in Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki. Tests were also conducted on their family members.

"A seven-year-old boy was tested positive for Omicron at the airport. However, he boarded Kolkata flight soon after arriving at Shamshabad airport," he added.