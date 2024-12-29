Two Constables Die by Suicide in Telangana: Family Disputes Suspected

Medak and Siddipet districts in Telangana witnessed tragic incidents involving the suicides of two police constables, raising concerns over personal and family-related stress among law enforcement personnel.

In the first incident, Sai Kumar, a Head Constable at Kolcharam Police Station in Medak district, was found hanging from a tree in the police quarters. Preliminary investigations suggest family disputes as the likely reason behind his drastic step.

In another heartbreaking case from Siddipet, AR Constable Balakrishna allegedly attempted to end his life along with his family. He reportedly poisoned his wife and children before hanging himself. While Balakrishna succumbed, his wife and children were rushed to the hospital, where their condition remains critical.

Both incidents say about the mental health challenges faced by police personnel, often compounded by personal issues. Authorities are conducting detailed investigations to uncover the exact reasons behind these unfortunate events.