Two dead in Bolero vehicle and bike collision in Medchal

In a tragic road accident that occurred in Medchal district, two dead on the spot after after a Bolero vehicle has hit the two-wheeler at Medchal check post Krishtapur road.



The victims, identified as Bhanu and Hari Krishna, were residents of Rawalkol in Medchal mandal.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. A case has been registered, and the authorities have initiated further investigation into the matter.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the hospital for post-mortem examination.