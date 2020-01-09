Two die after being mowed down by truck in Mancherial

Two youngsters were dead on the spot after being hit by a truck here on early hours on Thursday at Mancherial.

Regunta Bheemesh (21), a native of Errayipet village and Rallabandi Manohar, a resident of Rampur village in Kotapalli mandal were going on a bike when a truck rammed into them around 6 am today. The duo sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

On learning the mishap, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Chennur government hospital for post-mortem. The police booked the driver under rash and negligence driving and launched an investigation. It yet to be known if the driver was in a drunk state when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, a retired ASI was killed after a lorry mowed down his bike in Vikarabad in the wee hours on Thursday. He was identified as Sayilu.