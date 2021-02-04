Two found dead in Mulugu district

Two unidentified persons were found dead on the outskirts of Kothuru village near Medaram under SS Tadwai police station limits on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

According to SI Ch Venkateshwar Rao, the two men are said to have consumed pesticide three days ago. The police who found the dead bodies on Wednesday recovered a pesticide bottle from the spot.

Besides, they also found some pills related to heart disease in a cover near the bodies and one of the men had marks of saline injection on his hand. The police asked the people to contact them on 9440795249 or 9440700575, if anyone knew details about the deceased.

The police sent the bodies to the hospital morgue and are investigating.