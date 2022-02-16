Two including mother held in the murder of minor girl in Sangareddy

A day after the murder of a 17-year-old, the Zaheerabad police arrested two people including the girl's mother for their involvement in the case.



According to DSP G Shankar Raju, the victim who was pursuing intermediate first year in government junior college in Zaheerabad is said to have had fallen in love with Fakeer. Both belong to Huggeli village of Zaheerabad mandal of Sangareddy district.



The girl's mother Bujjamma and another accused Golla Narsimhulu warned the girl to stay away from Fakeer. However, the girl continued to her relationship with Fakeer despite her mother's warning. Bujjamma who has been in an illicit relation with Golla Narsimhulu decided to kill her daughter.



As they planned, Bujjamma took her daughter to a mango orchard and Narsimhulu followed. She again tried to convince her daughter but in vain following which Narsimhulu strangled the girl to death with a dupatta.



The Zaheerabad police arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident. The DSP appreciated Zaheerabad CI Rajasekhar, Ravi Srikanth and Kasinath.



The incident came to fore when the workers in the orchard noticed the girl's body and alerted the police on Tuesday. Based on a mobile phone found near the body, the police took up the investigation.

