Two injured after RTC bus rams into bikes in Kukatpally

Two people were injured after a TSRTC bus rammed into two bikes here at Kukatpally on Monday morning.

The incident led to traffic jam in the area. The police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital and cleared the traffic. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

On Saturday night, an engineering student died after his bike rammed into a metro pillar at Begumpet. The 20-year-old engineering student identified as Dhru Parik from Bowenpally lost control over the speeding vehicle and hit the metro pillar.

The Begumpet police launched an investigation.