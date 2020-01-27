Two injured after RTC bus rams into bikes in Kukatpally
Two people were injured after a TSRTC bus rammed into two bikes here at Kukatpally on Monday morning.
The incident led to traffic jam in the area. The police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital and cleared the traffic. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
On Saturday night, an engineering student died after his bike rammed into a metro pillar at Begumpet. The 20-year-old engineering student identified as Dhru Parik from Bowenpally lost control over the speeding vehicle and hit the metro pillar.
The Begumpet police launched an investigation.
