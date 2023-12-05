Live
Just In
Two ministerial posts likely for Nalgonda
District leaders anticipate key roles in new cabinet
Nalgonda: In a significant development, the district is poised to secure crucial positions in the upcoming state cabinet formation. Reliable sources suggest that prominent figures from the Congress party within the erstwhile Nalgonda district are likely to secure two ministerial portfolios.
Among the frontrunners for these key positions are Senior Congress leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, who have established their influence in the political landscape of Erstwhile Nalgonda district, despite being in the opposition for an extended period.
Furthermore, there is a prevailing discussion within the Congress party circles, hinting at the potential allocation of an additional ministerial post for the district, taking into account social dynamics. The ongoing debate contemplates the inclusion of Mulugu MLA Seethakka, a representative of the Adivasi community, in the cabinet. Interestingly, this move could pave the way for Devarakonda MLA Balunaik, belonging to the largest Lambada community in the state, to also secure a coveted position in the cabinet.