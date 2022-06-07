Two more rape cases reported in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the rising sexual assaults on minors, two more such cases were reported in Hyderabad, with a minor boy being the suspect in one case.

In the first incident, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an auto-rickshaw driver at Balapur. According to the police, the suspect identified as Angothu Prasad, 22, a resident of Hasthinapuram and a native of Mallepally in Nalgonda befriended the minor girl, aged around 14 years, a few months ago and spoke to her frequently directly or over phone.

On Sunday, Prasad took the girl along with him to his rented room at Hasthinapuram in LB Nagar. On the promise of marriage, he raped the girl, police said, adding that the relatives of the victim lodged a complaint after she went missing on Sunday. The police traced her in Hasthinapuram and rescued her while Prasad was arrested on Tuesday. A case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was booked against him.

In another case, a 17-year-old youngster was detained on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in her house in Rajendranagar. The juvenile in conflict with law was reportedly friends with the victim for a long time and both of them reportedly moved around closely.

"When her parents were away from the house, he went there and sexually assaulted her after convincing that he would marry her," the Rajendranagar police said.