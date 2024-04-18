Two nominations on the first day in the district

  • Menu
Election Returning Officer and District Collector Uday Kumar said that two nominations were filed on the first day in Nagar Kurnool district.

Nagarkurnool: Election Returning Officer and District Collector Uday Kumar said that two nominations were filed on the first day in Nagar Kurnool district.

As the process of nominations for the parliamentary elections began on Thursday, two nominations were filed for the Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency on the first day, according to Returning Officer and District Collector Uday Kumar.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad and Indian National Congress Party candidate Mallu Ravi filed a set of nomination papers.

X