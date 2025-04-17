Two Remanded in Maldakal Youth’s Suspicious Death Case, Including Transgender Person

Gadwal: In a significant development in the case of a young man’s suspicious death in Maldakal mandal headquarters, local police have arrested and remanded two individuals, including a transgender person, according to Maldakal Sub-Inspector Nandikhar.

The incident concerns Ramakrishna, a resident of Maldakal mandal, who died under suspicious circumstances five days ago. Following the incident, multiple doubts were raised surrounding the cause of his death. His wife, Krishnaveni, lodged a formal complaint with the police, alleging the involvement of transgender individual Shivani and three others in her husband’s death.

Based on the complaint and preliminary investigation, the Maldakal police registered a case against four individuals. As part of the ongoing probe, police arrested and remanded two of the accused—Shivani, the transgender person named in the complaint, and another individual identified as Raju—on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Nandikhar confirmed that the remaining two suspects are currently under police watch and will also be taken into custody and produced before the court shortly.

The case has drawn attention within the local community, prompting the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to Ramakrishna’s death. Police officials assured that justice will be served and that further details will be released as the investigation progresses.