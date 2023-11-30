  • Menu
Two voters die during polling in Telangana
Two voters died during the polling for Assembly election in Telangana’s Adilabad town on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Two voters died during the polling for Assembly election in Telangana’s Adilabad town on Thursday.

Both the senior citizens took ill at the polling booths. One of them died before being shifted to a local hospital while the other succumbed at the hospital.

T. Gangamma (78), who had come to a booth to cast the vote, suffered seizures. She succumbed before being shifted to the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

At another booth in the town, Rajanna (65) collapsed. He was shifted to RIMS, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

