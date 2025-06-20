Two World Records Set in Hyderabad by Young Talents

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed two remarkable world record moments as young prodigies created and broke records under the Noble Book of World Records.

1. Vasa Ishan, son of Vasa Vamshi Krishna and Vasa Vasavi, studying in P1 at GD Goenka School, LB Nagar, aged 4 years and 6 months, has broken the previous world record set by Advith Reddy of Oakridge International School, Hyderabad. Ishan is now officially recognized as the Youngest Chess Coach (Basics). In the girls category, the world record created by Manchu Nirvana (daughter of actress Manchu Lakshmi) was broken by Allu Arha, daughter of actor Allu Arjun. The record attempt was mentored by coach Dr. Padala Karthik Reddy and adjudicated by Mr. Chokalingam Balaji, adjudicator of Noble Book of World Records, in the presence of family and friends on 18th June 2025.

2. Dhanwinn Reddy Vangeti, son of Abhishek Reddy Vangeti and Prathima Reddy Pannala, studying at Srinidhi International School, aged 5.5 years, created a new world record by becoming the Youngest to complete 4.5 km River Kayaking in just 35 minutes at Kotipalli River, Vikarabad. The feat was guided by coach Kolli Tarakesh and officially adjudicated by Chokalingam Balaji on 19th June 2025, in the presence of proud family and supporters.

Both these extraordinary records were trained and guided under the mentorship of Learnorama Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in nurturing talent and organizing world record platforms for young achievers.

These achievements reflect the dedication of young talents and the support of passionate parents and coaches. Hyderabad continues to shine as a hub of excellence in nurturing exceptional children.