UCCBM organises Bathukamma celebrations

The students and non-teaching staff of University College of Commerce and Business Management (UCCBM), dressed in resplendent attire, celebrated Bathukamma, as part of floral festival of Telangana on Thursday. The Bathukammas were prepared with different flowers and all the staff and students actively participated by singing folk songs, clapping hands with synchronizing steps and revolving around the Bathukamma.

Bathukamma is considered a symbol of the beauty and eternal glory of Goddess Gauri and is a unique culture of Telangana.

Principal Prof. Indrakanti Sekhar, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof.K.Krishna Chaitanya, Head Dept. Commerce Prof.M.Gangadhar, Assistant Registrar Prasad Babu, Superintendent & non-teaching staff and students participated in the programme. At the end, Bathukamma was immersed in the nearby pond.