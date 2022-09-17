Ukraine returned medicos in State continue to be in a bind

Hyderabad: After the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that they will not be able to accommodate Indian medical students who were forced to flee Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the country, Ukraine returned medical students are left clueless.



Ukraine returned Telangana students informed that especially the sixth-year medical students are in dilemma, as the `new semester has begun and the students cannot return to Ukraine as there is no nod from the Indian government in spite of that the Centre has made it clear that Ukraine returnee medical students cannot be accommodated in Indian colleges. Giving seats to Ukraine-returned medical students who did not meet the NEET score would hamper the standard of medical education in India.

Prithvi, a final-year medical student of Bukovinian state medical university, said, "Government can't generalise everyone's problems based on their opinion and putting it under such broad and blunt terms like being poor or ineligible, as the medical field needs people who are clinically oriented and there are a countless number of students even in India who are clueless in class but the moment they are thrown into a highly medically exposed area they turn out to be just wonderful and they are many students who flee from India even due to this and eventually they come back and turn out to be wonderful doctors who treat Indian patients on Indian soil every day."

"For us, it is do or die situation, why we are being neglected. Many petitions were filed by the students but all fell on deaf ears. It is correct that students went to Ukraine Universities due to the affordability of Medical Education in such foreign countries but another reason is that even reservation of seats is the biggest problem over here.

It will be better if the State government or Central government gives us the opportunity to study here if we can afford it or give us legal clearance to transfer to a different college without hindering the eligibility of taking the license exam.

At the end of the day it's us who are taking the exam and it is examiners who are going to be assessing out capabilities through that exam, so I don't see the reason how taking a transfer would affect the knowledge and experience of an aspiring doctor," said Arvind, fifth-year MBBS student of Kharkiv National Medical University.

Navya, a final-year medical student of Bukovinian state medical university, said, " I don't know what to do, as we cannot go back to Ukraine and also other countries are giving us an opportunity but my parents not willing to send me and over here the government has made it clear to not accommodate us."