Under-19 Girls 46th Kabaddi Championship begins in Isnapur village

Patancheru: Kabaddi Association president Gadila Srikanth Goud on Friday lit the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration of the Under-19 Girls 46th Junior Kabaddi Championship in Isnapur village.

Addressing the participants, Goud advised them to excel so as to rise to the top, giving importance to ability. He said the association was striving to take Telangana ahead in kabaddi, while disclosing that the team to take part in the nationals in Kurukshetra (Haryana), slated to begin from December 28, would be selected on Sunday.

Among those present at the inauguration were Telangana State Association chairman Dipa Bhaskar Reddy, association secretary Ushi Reddy, advisers Ram Reddy, Amarender Reddy, vice-president Harish Reddy, joint secretary Sai Reddy, treasures Balayya, local leaders Srisailam, Anji Reddy, Babu Goud, Devender Goud, Ravinder Reddy, Narayan Das and Maheshwar Reddy.

