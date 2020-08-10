Unidentified assailants kill Congress leader in Nizamabad

A Congress ward member of Nallabelli gram panchayat in Nizamabad was attacked by unidentified assailants on Sunday night and succumbed to injuries. He was identified as DP Gangaram.

Getting into details, Gangaram went to the agricultural fields and was attacked by the assailants with sticks when he was returning home. The leader is said to have been attacked over an old rivalry. Gangaram sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Villagers of Nallabelli found the body in the fields today morning.

Indalwai SI Sivaprasad Reddy rushed to the spot after being alerted by the locals on Monday morning. The police inquired about the incident and registered a case. The Congress leader's body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

In a similar case, a congress party mandal president was killed by his younger brother over property dispute on Saturday night. The incident occurred at Kesamudram village of Mahbubnagar district.

Vekanna Yadav was attacked by his brother Chandraiah and his two sons. Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted Venkanna to MGM hospital where he was declared brought dead.