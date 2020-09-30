Unidentified assailants threaten TRS leader with gun in Peddapalli

Four unidentified assailants threatened to kill a TRS leader and brandished gun at him on Tuesday night in Kalva Srirampur Mandal of Peddapalli district of Telangana.

The TRS leader Devaiah said that the four people visited his home and threatened with guns. "The assailants fled away after I snatched a revolver from one of them and raised an alarm," he said.

Earlier, Devaiah worked as a militant in the People's war party and also had a property dispute with a person. It is yet to be known if the assailants are the members of the Maoist action team or the associates of the person involved in the property dispute.

It may be recalled that a former minister of Telangana threatened a construction worker with a gun over the widening of Pillaipilli canal in Nalgonda district. The minister was booked under section 30 of the Arms act. The former MLA then brandished his licensed gun to drive a construction worker, site engineer and JCB driver over widening works of the canal which passes near his agricultural land.

The workers left the site and filed a complaint against the ex-minister.