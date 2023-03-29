Unidentified persons attack VRA and his brother with knife in Jagtial

Jagtial: Panic triggered after two persons including a village revenue assistant were attacked with knives by three unidentified men in Balvanthapur of Mallial mandal on Tuesday night.



According to the police, VRA Dastagiri and his brother Moulana were attacked at their home. Three men arrived at the spot on a bike and attacked them with knives and fled the spot.

Family members and villagers alerted 108 service ambulance in which the victims were shifted to the Jagtial district headquarters hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

One of the accused involved in the attack has reportedly been identified as Harish from the same village.

Dasthagiri, who is working as VRA in the village, was an accused in a murder attempt case in the same village. However, police said last night's attack had no link to that case.

Mallial police began investigation by registering a case.