Unidentified thief steals Rs 4L from moped

Narayanpet: A shocking theft took place in Narayanpet’s Main Chowk Bazaar, where an unidentified miscreant stole Rs 4 lakhs from a parked moped. The incident has left locals concerned about rising thefts in the area.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Kanukurt village in Damaragidda Mandal, had withdrawn the amount from Union Bank. After completing the transaction, he stopped near a bakery in Chowk Bazaar, parked his moped, and stepped inside to buy bread. Seizing the opportunity, an unidentified person managed to steal the cash from the vehicle and fled the scene.

Upon realizing the theft, the victim immediately approached the Narayanpet Police Station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered investigation is underway.