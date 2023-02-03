Union budget betrayed TS: CPI

Warangal: Terming the Union Budget 2023 as anti-people, the CPI workers staged protests across the erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday.

Leading a protest near Kaloji Statue in Hanumakonda, CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao accused the BJP-led Central government of betraying the people in Telangana. "The Centre failed to make allocations to the rail coach factory in Kazipet, the steel plant in Bayyaram and the tribal university in Mulugu, the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014," Rao said.

It indicates the biased approach of the Narendra Modi government, he added. He found fault with the Centre for not allocating funds for the upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

"The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who allocated Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in Karnataka, ignored irrigation projects in Telangana. The onus is on the Centre to treat all the States equally," Rao said.

In a bid to gain political mileage, the Centre focused on poll-bound States and regions ruled by the BJP, he said. The Centre made no effort to fulfill its election promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year, he said.

Instead of giving priority to the deprived sections, the budget favoured the corporate, Rao said. He termed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a jugglery of numbers. CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, joint secretaries Thota Bikshapathi, Maddela Yellesh, district leaders Munigala Bikshapathi, Marapaka Anil, K Ravi, K Narasiah, B Santhosh, M Shankar and V Prasanna Kumar were among others present.