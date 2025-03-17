Union Min demands CM to clarify on electoral promises in ensuing Budget

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to clarify to the people of the state, how his government plans to implement the six guarantees and 420 assurances included in the Congress party’s election manifesto.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Kishan Reddy launched a vehement attack on the Congress party and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He emphasised that it is the right of the people of Telangana to know how the government intends to fulfil these commitments. He urged the Chief Minister to clarify these points in the upcoming budget and to outline a detailed action plan for implementation.

Among the key issues he raised was the filling of 2,00,000 jobs by December 2024, an agriculture loan waiver, the Rythu Bharosa scheme, financial assistance for agricultural labourers, a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 for women, sub-plans for SC, ST, and BC communities, the Vidya guarantee Card, and the establishment of international schools in every mandal. Kishan Reddy insisted that the Chief Minister clarify these during the budget presentation. Turning his criticism towards the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy accused him of spreading falsehoods at a recent meeting in Delhi, claiming that the Chief Minister only became aware of the state’s Rs 7 lakh crore debt burden 14 months after taking office.

He pointed out that during the election campaign, the Chief Minister had consistently accused the BRS government of mismanaging state finances and accruing this significant debt.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Congress MP Sonia Gandhi had sent signed letters to every voter in the state, assuring them that the guarantees would be implemented. “The BJP has repeatedly requested information about the action plan and implementation policies,” he said, adding that the state government is deceiving the public by failing to deliver on its promises. Kishan Reddy questioned what qualitative changes the Congress party has brought about to benefit the people of Telangana.

He criticised the Congress government for failing to develop an action plan to fulfil the promises made before the elections. In the 15 months since coming to power, he noted that the Congress government has raised a debt of Rs 1.52 lakh crore and appears to be following the same corrupt practices as the previous KCR government, which resulted in a high debt burden on the state.

He stated, “The Congress government’s issues—including the sand business, liquor sales, an increasing number of illegal land dealings, excessive borrowings, and a dismissive attitude—are reminiscent of the previous BRS government.” Kishan Reddy also addressed those questioning the presence of the BJP in southern India, asserting that his party is first in Karnataka and is poised to become the leading party in Telangana, while also holding power in Puducherry.

He pointed to the recent parliamentary and MLC elections as indicators of the BJP’s growing presence. “The current government has more than three and a half years left in its term. We will see who becomes the next Chief Minister; the people of Telangana will hold accountable those who let them down,” he added.

He found fault with a circular issued by the state government banning dharnas (protests) in Osmania University, comparing it to a similar circular issued by the previous BRS government.