Union minister Kishan Reddy Unveils Viajaya Sankalp Yatra in Krishna

The Union minister of State for home affairs and BJP state president Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy has unveiled a Rally of victory resolution (Vijaya Sankalp Yatra) on Monday at the shores of Krishna river in Makhtal constituency of Narayan pet district.Along with the BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, and former MP AP Jitendar Reddy to mobilize the public during the Parliament elections.

The rally will be going through 7 Assembly segment in Mahaboob Nagar parliament Constituency.The Union minister had chit chat with the local farmers in Vutkoor mandal who are suffering from the infestation of crops by deers later in the afternoon.The farmers expressed their grief for the loss of lakhs of rupees spent on their crops.

They have also urged the minister to take appropriate measures to establish a special park to the deers. He assured the farmers that the justice will be done by the government as early as possible,and the EGS program will be attached to agriculture sector.

The Unio minister Purushottam Rupala BJP